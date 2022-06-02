Storms possible in Central Texas, severe weather not expected

Some heat relief and storms are possible today.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is watching a front very close to our north which will set off showers and storms by the afternoon. The steering flow from the northwest will help push some of this rain into Central Texas by early to mid-afternoon.

There is not expected to be any severe weather but if your area gets underneath one of these storms you may experience brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

With the bonus cloud cover and rain threat, there will be some minor heat relief with highs close to seasonal levels in the upper 80s and low 90s.

There is another round of storms possible tomorrow and then expect extreme heat for the weekend.

