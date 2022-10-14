Strong cold front still expected Sunday night

The sunny and dry streak rolls on today.

This will be the 37th day in a row with no rain in Austin.

There will be one more round of low humidity today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A warm front arrives tonight opening the door for the moisture to surge into Texas.

Hotter and more humid times are ahead this weekend with increasing clouds and wind.

A strong cold front and rain are still scheduled to arrive Sunday night into Monday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.