Strong cold front bringing storms and chilly temperatures

The wait is almost over for the strongest cold front of the season to make an appearance in Austin and Central Texas.

Winds of change today behind the cold front ushering in Winter-like chill. Don't leave home without a jacket and umbrella.

Rain chances increasing and temperature dropping today. We will start the day with cloudy, warm and humid conditions and then the rain and storms will begin to show up from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Isolated severe storms with small hail and gusty winds are possible also. The area is under a marginal risk of severe storms.

The other big headline will be the colder temps. By the end of the day we will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s thanks to the wind gusts getting up there between 25 and 35 mph.

The sunshine is back this weekend but it will still be very chilly.

Will we get a freeze this weekend? We will talk about along with the timing of the storms, future rain totals and severe threat coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Remember we stay live and local for you until 10 a.m.

