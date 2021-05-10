Strong to severe storms possible as cold front moves into Central Texas

A cold front is moving into Central Texas and will stall just south of Austin. This will be a breeding ground for strong to severe storms late in the day.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says we may not see any storms until this evening from Austin to the Hill Country.

Much of the area is under a marginal risk of severe storms.

The main threats with the storms are large hail, damaging winds, and lightning.

The worst of the severe weather is expected to happen from San Antonio to Del Rio.

