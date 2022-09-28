Temperatures at night will be cool, comfy but days will warm up

Expect another day of two seasons in one day.

It's been three weeks now since our last rain event. We need the rain badly, but the dry spell continues with lots of sunny days in our future this week.

Since the humidity is nice and low, the nights will remain cool and comfy and the days will feature a huge warm-up.

A weak front will make an appearance on Friday to reinforce the nice weather and cool us off even more and closer to seasonal levels.

Hopefully, there'll be some rain in the future and there's a lot of eyes on Hurricane Ian.

