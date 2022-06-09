Millions at risk as temperatures soar above 100 degrees in the South, Southwest

article

Millions of Americans across the West and Southwest are at risk of heat-related illnesses as temperatures skyrocket above 100 degrees, with those triple-digit temperatures expected to stick around through at least the weekend.

Meteorological summer began June 1 , but the temperatures that are being felt across the region are more typical of the midsummer months.

Heat Advisories are in effect across a large portion of California, as well as northwestern Nevada.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across a larger area from southeastern California into the Las Vegas area and much of Arizona.

People living and working in Sacramento, California, Las Vegas and Yuma, Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, are among the larger cities under the Excessive Heat Warning.

Temperatures across Texas have been in the triple-digits all week, but it looks like on Thursday, things will be a bit "cooler" before the hotter temperatures return.

El Paso, Midland and Del Rio will be in the upper 90s, and Houston will see a high temperature of 96 degrees.

Dallas and Brownsville are expected to be around 93 degrees.

(FOX Weather)

Shifting to the Southwest and California, temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees.

Phoenix and Las Vegas will be close to 100 degrees, while areas in Central California, like Sacramento, will be about 101 degrees on Thursday.

Los Angeles is used to the warmer temperatures, but the city will only be about 79 degrees on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)

Heading into Friday, the excessive heat will return to Texas and areas of the Southwest.

In Texas, El Paso and Del Rio will be about 104 degrees, and Midland will rise to about 102.

Dallas and Houston will also be around 100 degrees, with those warmer temperatures stretching into Brownsville, where it will be about 97 degrees.

(FOX Weather)

The triple-digit temperatures will also continue in the western U.S., with more areas seeing excessive heat.

Phoenix will be the hotspot, with a high temperature expected to be about 113 degrees.

Las Vegas will be nearly just as warm, with a forecast high of 110.

There also won't be any relief across Central California, with Sacramento getting to about 106.

(FOX Weather)

This weekend will also be extremely hot, with more areas seeing temperatures well above 100 degrees.

In Texas, El Paso and Del Rio will be about 107, with Midland, Dallas and Houston all getting into the triple-digits.

Brownsville also has a shot of reaching 100 degrees, but the forecast high temperature on Saturday is 98 degrees.

(FOX Weather)

The West and Southwest will also be well above 100 degrees on Saturday.

Phoenix will be about 115, and Las Vegas will see a high temperature of about 110 degrees.

The triple-digits will keep expanding into California, with Sacramento likely seeing its third day in a row of temperatures above 100 degrees.

As these temperatures continue to skyrocket, it's imperative to take the proper precautions to stay cool and stay safe.

Taking proper precautions to stay safe and cool as temperatures rise is crucial. (FOX Weather)

First off, try to limit the time spent outdoors during excessive heat. The best time to be outdoors would be early in the morning or later in the evening.

If you need to go outdoors during the day, wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing and drink plenty of fluids.

Always "look before you lock" to ensure you have not left any children or pets inside a car. Temperatures inside a locked vehicle with the windows rolled up can be deadly.

Track the temperatures in your area with the FOX Weather app . The free FOX Weather livestream is also available 24/7 on the website and app and on your favorite streaming platform . The FOX Weather Update podcast also provides weather information for the entire country.

More from FOX Weather