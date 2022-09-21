Temperatures to soar into upper 90s as record highs possible

On this last day of summer, it will be so hot we will be challenging record highs.

The dome of stability is large and in charge putting a lid on the atmosphere preventing a lot of clouds and showers from forming and allowing the heat to thrive.

Highs will soar into the upper 90s.

At least the moisture levels are slowly dropping so it will be more of a dry heat and the nights will be slightly cooler.

However, with the lack of moisture it will be very tough to get much needed rain into the area for the next several days.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a weak front for early next and tropical trouble brewing in the Gulf.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.