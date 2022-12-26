Temperatures top out around 60 today, even warmer weather on the way

Clear skies stick around with temperatures in the 30s for the morning though the cold will warm up quickly.

Temperatures will top out near 60 in the afternoon. Tonight temperatures drop behind a cold front and lows will be just below freezing in Austin and in the 20s for mostly everyone else.

Tuesday's temperatures warm nicely, though post front temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than Monday’s.

Next big weather system coming our way starts its impact on Wednesday. Temperatures rise steadily into the upper 60s and low 70s. By Thursday a cold front will approach from the west. Highs stay in the 70s but thunderstorms and showers will be possible mostly east of I-35.

The storms clear out for Friday and the skies clear for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Temperatures to ring in 2023 stay in the 70s. Midnight 2022/2023 should be in the 50s and 60s and temperatures on January 1st will remain in the mid 70s.

