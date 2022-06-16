Temperatures return to triple digits after brief dip into 90s

Hopefully, you enjoyed the break from the triple digits yesterday. The 100s return today with less cloud cover in the forecast and the wind won't be as strong so the natural fan disappears.

This will be the 11th triple-digit day and 22nd straight day in a row with highs warmer than average.

There is enough moisture in place to make it feel even hotter with heat indices reaching 100 to 105.

August in June continues and we are still on pace to have the hottest June on record.

The latest plume of Saharan Dust has also arrived in Texas. Expect very hazy skies and air quality reaching unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

The Dog Days of Summer have arrived two months early this year.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.