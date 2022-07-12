Temperatures will reach up to 108 degrees in Central Texas today

More extreme and dangerous heat for today.

For the fourth day in a row, Central Texas is under heat alerts.

The HEAT ADVISORY and HEAT WARNING go until 7 this evening. This means temps and heat indices are reaching levels where your body needs help to stay cool.

Record highs could fall again with a high of 108.

The intense daytime time heating could also set off isolated cooling showers mainly west of Austin in the Hill Country. The timing of the rain will be in between 2 and 7pm.

Brief rain, lightning and a nice breeze are possible with the storms.

We do see a downward trend with afternoon highs.

If spending time outdoors drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle and check up on elderly.

