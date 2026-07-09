19-year-old online extremist group leader sentenced in Texas to 40 years for child exploitation

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The Brief 19-year-old Alexis Aldair Chavez was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for leading a nihilistic extremist online group focused on racketeering and child exploitation. Chavez operated within a digital network that coerced minors into horrific acts of self-mutilation, animal abuse, and recorded sexual abuse to sow social chaos. The decentralized group uses accelerationist ideologies to target vulnerable children online, aiming to destabilize the U.S. government and western civilization.



A 19-year-old online leader of a nihilistic extremist group was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in federal prison for a horrific campaign of racketeering and child sexual exploitation aimed at sowing social chaos.

Alexis Aldair Chavez, also known online as "Zack" and "Zack8884," was also ordered to undergo a lifetime of supervised release and pay $10,000 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors said Chavez served as an administrator for "8884," a digital network tied to the larger "764" Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) group. According to court documents, these groups adhere to accelerationist ideologies that seek the total downfall of the U.S. government and western civilization by systematically exploiting and corrupting minors.

What is NVE?

Federal officials described NVE networks as decentralized online groups driven by a deep hatred of society. Members gain status within these channels by grooming, extorting, and terrorizing vulnerable children.

Victims are routinely blackmailed and coerced into severe acts of self-mutilation, televised animal abuse, and recorded sexual acts.

What they're saying:

Following the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas issued a stark warning to families regarding the severe dangers children face on messaging and gaming applications.

"Parents need to know what their children are doing online and must stay engaged... and not fall into the trap of believing their child is 'just playing games' or 'just talking with their friends.' There is darkness present within many people in this world that want nothing more than to see the United States and western civilization fail. There is no limit to the actions these individuals will take to accomplish that goal, including torturing and abusing children."

Graphic record of exploitation

Big picture view:

According to court records, Chavez's criminal conduct began escalating in late 2023, with much of the abuse recorded to generate "content" to elevate his status within the extremist network.

Chavez and a co-conspirator filmed a minor female harming herself during a live video chat. Court documents also show Chavez coerced at least two victims to harm themselves with a sharp object. He was also convicted of forcing a child to kill an animal on a live video call, and forcing another victim to intentionally burn herself.

Chavez was arrested on Oct. 24, 2024. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2025, to one count of racketeering, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI's San Antonio and Washington field offices.

For more information on how to protect children and others, read about the online risks here: Parents, Caregivers, Teachers — FBI and the FBI’s March 2025 public service announcement.