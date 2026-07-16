Texas flooding: River flood risk increasing in Hill Country

The Brief River flood risk rising in Hill Country Some areas have received six to 15 inches in last 24 hours Flash Flood Emergency for Pedernales, Guadalupe Rivers



The river flood risk is rising in the Hill Country as there has been too much heavy rain for the saturated ground to handle.

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By the numbers:

Some areas have received six to 15 inches in the last 24 hours.

The Guadalupe River, according to the National Weather Service, rose about 22 feet in less than an hour.

The river gauge at Center Point, which sits between Kerrville and Comfort, has risen 32 feet in four hours and is expected to reach a crest similar to the July 4, 2025 deadly and catastrophic river flood.

River flood risks

Big picture view:

The water is now running off into creeks, streams and rivers.

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for the Pedernales River and the Guadalupe River. Both are reaching major flood stage; anyone living near those river basins is urged to seek higher ground now.

The Llano River will have a slower rise in Mason and Llano counties and will only reach moderate flood stage.

The dangerous and life-threatening flood risk will stay in the Hill Country for most of the day as the conveyor belt of rain continues west of Austin.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

You can also keep an eye on low water crossings and road closures at atxfloods and DriveTexas.org.