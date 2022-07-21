Texas has set power-demand records 11 times so far this summer

Triple-digit temperatures have been baking Texas over the past few weeks, causing power usage in the state to repeatedly hit record levels.

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency charged with managing the bulk of the state’s power grid, new power-demand records have been set 11 times so far this summer.

The most recent record-setting day happened Wednesday, when power usage hit a peak of nearly 80,000 megawatts, about 5,000 MW higher than the first new all-time peak that was set this summer on June 12.

ERCOT’s data also shows that the peak-demand records in each of the past three months have been shattered this year.

All-time weekend demand records have also been broken five times this summer, according to ERCOT.

Is there any end in sight?

Officials at ERCOT said they expect to have sufficient power generation to meet forecast demand, which could continue to hit record levels through at least the end of July.

CPC/NOAA

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the withering heat does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. In its outlook published Wednesday, above-average temperatures are expected across Texas through at least the beginning of August.