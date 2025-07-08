Texas weather: Flood advisory in effect for Austin area

The Brief Flood Advisory in effect until 7:15 p.m. Advisory covers Austin/Travis County, parts of Williamson County Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas predicted



A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Austin/Travis County area and parts of Williamson County until tonight (July 8).

What we know:

The advisory is in effect for: Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Granger, Windemere, Hutto, Manor, Bartlett, Jarrell, Weir, Coupland, Granger Dam, Jonah, Rices Crossing, Waterloo, Walburg and Hoxie.

The advisory will expire at 7:15 p.m. unless extended.

The National Weather Service says that at 4:16 p.m., its Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area and up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to one inch are expected over the area which will result in minor flooding, says the NWS.

What you can do:

Officials are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings and not to drive on flooded roads.

NWS says that even six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feetand a depth of two feet will float your car.

Officials advise that you should never try to walk, swim,or drive through such swift water. If you come upon floodwaters,stop, turn around and go another way.

Those looking for the latest on flooded roads can go to atxfloods.com.