Texas weather: 10 tornadoes touched down in North, Central Texas Friday, NWS says

By Ali Turiano and FOX 4 Staff
Updated  April 27, 2024 7:01pm CDT
Possible tornado in Navarro County

Shane Brooks shared video of a tornado in Barry, which is in Navarro County, on April 26, 2024.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service say 10 tornadoes touched down in Friday's severe storms in North and Central Texas.

Four tornadoes were confirmed in Navarro County: two EF-1s max winds of 110 mph near Navarro Mills Lake tracking northeast to Emhouse and two EF-0s, with one northwest of Frost.

GMNZEs4XcAAgCsW.jpg

Two tornadoes were near China Springs, in McLennan Co. and Hill County. One was a brief EF-0 and the other was an EF-1.

Funnel cloud outside of Waco

Diana King captured this footage of a funnel cloud swirling in China Spring, about 10 miles northwest of Waco. Via Storyful

There was also an EF-2 near West, Texas near the McLennan-Hill County line.

What is the fujita scale?

What is the difference between an EF1 and an EF3 tornado? FOX 4 meteorologist Dylan Federico explains.

An EF-2 was detected north of Tours and an EF-0 was spotted northwest of Tours.

Nearly 100 tornado warnings were issued across the country on Friday, making it the most active tornado day of 2024.

An outbreak of powerful tornadoes swept across the Plains on Friday, and many of the same areas are still under the threat of severe weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service office in Omaha issued 48 of those tornado warnings, the most they have ever issued in a single day, FOX Weather reported.

There is a chance North Texas could see more severe weather, including tornadoes, on Saturday and into Sunday morning.