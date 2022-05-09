Total lunar eclipse will be visible in Austin, San Antonio this weekend

You're going to be able to see a total lunar eclipse this weekend in Central Texas.

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and its shadow covers the Moon. Eclipse watchers can see the Moon turn red when the eclipse reaches totality. According to Space.com, the moon will enter the Earth’s shadow on the night of May 15 and into the early morning hours of May 16.

Most of the U.S. will have a full view of the phenomenon, according to TimeAndDate.com.

In Austin and San Antonio, the lunar eclipse will begin around 8:32 pm on Sunday, May 15, and end around 1:50 am on Monday, May 16. The eclipse will be at it's maximum at 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. The total eclipse should be 5 hours and 19 minutes long.

It’s the first total lunar eclipse since May 2021, according to NASA.

AUSTIN, TX - JANUARY 20: A view of the super blood wolf moon and total lunar eclipse on January 20, 2019 in Austin, United States. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) Expand

The full moon in May is known as the Flower Moon, according to National Geographic, so this will be a total lunar eclipse of the Flower Moon.

The moon names are listed below for each month of the year:

January - Wolf Moon

February - Snow Moon

March - Worm Moon

April - Pink Moon

May - Flower Moon

June - Strawberry Moon

July - Buck Moon

August - Sturgeon Moon

September - Harvest Moon

October - Hunter’s Moon

November - Beaver Moon

December - Cold Moon