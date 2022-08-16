Triple digit temperatures return with good weather changes ahead

Hotter and drier times are ahead today and tomorrow.

As the tropical disturbance moves into West Texas, it will take most of the rain, clouds, and wind with it. This means for us, it will be hotter and very steamy with more 100s in the area.

Feels like temps will be nearing 103 to 106 for several hours this afternoon. The August feel rolls on!

Another toasty day tomorrow and then all eyes on a front. It still looks like it will stall out just to our north but close enough to provide the lift to get scattered showers and storms late in the week.

It looks like there will be some good weather changes heading our way.

