Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane

In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday.

The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic.

Our main weather story is Tropical Storm Ian, which is strengthening in the Caribbean. The latest tropical track has Ian becoming a hurricane Monday before moving through western Cuba as a category two Tuesday.

Then Ian could continue to strengthen to a major (category three) hurricane Wednesday as it heads closer to the west coast of Florida, possibly making landfall early Thursday morning. We will continue to monitor this storm closely.

If you have any loved ones in Florida, reach out to them and make sure they have a place in place!

