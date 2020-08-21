TS Laura expected to become hurricane, TS Marco to further weaken

The latest forecast tracks for Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura show portions of Houston just within the cones of uncertainty.

Tropical Storm Marco strengthened into a hurricane Sunday morning, but later weakened to a tropical storm. According to the National Hurricane Center, Marco is expected to approach the coast of Louisiana on Monday and then turn westward. It is expected to weaken further. A large portion of Houston is still within the most western edge of the cone of uncertainty as of the NHC’s 4 a.m. update.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning. According to the NHC, Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday. Eastern parts of Houston are located just within the western edge of the cone of uncertainty.

If both Marco and Laura were both upgraded to hurricanes, it would be the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time since the start of record-keeping in 1851.

Forecasters predicted a historically active season this year, and so far, that has proven accurate. Of the 12 named storms so far this season, nine were the earliest use of that letter-name ever, the latest being 'Laura.'

Should all of the alphabetical names get used up, the National Hurricane Center will begin using the Greek alphabet to name storms. That's only happened once before, during the record-breaking season of 2005 -- remembered most for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

Monday 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

As of the 4 a.m. Monday update Tropical Storm Marco located about 115 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Marco is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. Marco is forecast to approach the coast of Louisiana this afternoon, and then turn westward and move very close to the coast of Louisiana through Tuesday night.

Data from the Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected, and Marco is forecast to become a tropical depression late on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles, primarily northeast of the center.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

- Lake Borgne

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Intracoastal City to the Mississippi/Alabama border

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Monday 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

According to the National Hurricane Center, heavy rainfall over eastern Cuba and Jamaica will spread westward across central Cuba and the Cayman Islands today.

As of the 4 a.m. update Monday, Laura is located about 175 mile east-southeast of Cayo Largo.

Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore the southern coast of Cuba today, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

- Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

- Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West

- Dry Tortugas

The NHC says a Hurricane Watch will likely be required for portions of the U.S. northwest Gulf coast area by this evening.

