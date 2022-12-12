Warm front today, strong cold front later this week

The cloudy skies continue as we start a new week.

A warm front is coming to town later today to kick off more spotty showers.

Look out for thick fog and drizzle this morning and then spotty on and off showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain totals will remain low below a tenth of an inch.

As the winds swing around from the south behind the warm front, moisture will increase and highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s.

The highest rain chances will occur between noon and 5pm. We are tracking a cold front that will arrive on Tuesday.

