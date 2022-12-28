Warming trend this week, rain chances increase tomorrow

Lots of sunshine, south winds and warm temperatures today.

Highs will be in the mid 70s with tons of clear blue skies overhead.

The winds from the south will work to push humidity values higher, relieving some of the dryness experienced over the last several days. High clouds will thicken up closer to sunset and temperatures tonight will be very warm.

Lows will only bottom out in the upper 50s for I-35, 60s southeast of I-35 and upper 40s and low 50s for the Hill Country.

Thursday a cold front will approach from the west. It will bring a chance for showers and a thunderstorm or two. The storms will be in the afternoon and could be heavy at times.

Don’t expect a huge amount of rain for Austin or west of I-35, however east of the I-35 corridor could see heavier rain and stronger storms.

Rainfall totals for Austin should hold in the 0.01 – 0.05 inch range with some areas near LaGrange peaking around an inch of rain.

More light showers are possible on Friday with clouds clearing late in the day.

The holiday weekend is looking fantastic as the clouds clear by midday Saturday and temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. Some areas may even push 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon!

New Year's Eve night will be clear and mild with temperatures around midnight in the 60 degree vicinity. Sunday morning – New Year's Day – will have more gorgeous weather and highs in the mid 70s.