Temps well below average across Texas this weekend

Mother Nature is putting the brrrrrr in November this weekend!

Temperatures are well below average across the Lone Star State, making it feel more like winter than fall.

Also, we expect rainfall and even the possibility of sleet in the Hill Country. Make sure you have your rain gear and winter coats ready.

The good news is that as we move towards Thanksgiving, we have a slight warming trend. On Thursday, temperatures will be around 70, but until then, stay warm!

