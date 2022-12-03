Cooler weekend, but big warm-up on the way

Austin woke up to a gray day, but we can still make it great!

Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will be right around 60 today.

Winds will be breezy with gusts of about 20 mph. The further west you live, the better chance you have of seeing some sunshine.

After this weekend, we have a big warm-up on the way. By Monday, temperatures will be near 80!

Gotta love that Texas weather.

