Central Texas weather: Temperatures warming up for Sunday

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 7 Austin

Hot Sunday Funday!

Temperatures are heating up in Central Texas, and the race track is heating up in Buda this afternoon. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - Clear skies overnight allowed Central Texas to cool off into the 50s. Grab a jacket this morning and get ready to take it off this afternoon. 

Luckily winds have calmed down since yesterday. You can expect southwesterly winds at about 5-10 mph, allowing us to warm up to near 90 today.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, with more cloud cover in the afternoon. 

Soak up the sunshine while it lasts. We will be mostly cloudy come Tuesday.

