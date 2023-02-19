Central Texas weather: Warm, windy week ahead

What a difference a day makes!

Saturday started off freezing, but this morning, thanks to a little cloud cover and southerly flow, we are waking up to temperatures near 50.

Conditions are perfect for our Sunday and the Austin Marathon. We will warm up into the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The warm and windy trend continues as we move into a new week. Presidents' Day highs will be in the 80s, and hold onto your hats because we will have gusts around 25 mph daily.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.