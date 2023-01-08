Warming trend on the way for Central Texas

Get ready for a sunny Sunday!

We are about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, thanks to yesterday's cold front. Grab your jacket this morning and get ready to take it off this afternoon.

We will warm up into the mid-upper 60s, with winds from the north at 5-10 mph with gusts of 20 mph.

The cloud cover will build back in overnight, and tomorrow morning will be a little chilly once again, with lows around 50.

