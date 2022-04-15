Weekend storms possible as summer-like temperatures return

The clouds are back and warming temperatures up with the humidity back today. It will usher in a summer-like feel to the weekend and also a chance for some possible storms.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says even though we will see less sun today, highs are still heading for the 80s with a slightly stronger wind. However, with the extra moisture in the air, the fire danger will not be an issue.

Will the next storm event occur this weekend? There is a chance as a slow-moving cold front moves into the area and interacts with a Summer-like air mass. Computer weather models are hinting at isolated strong to severe storms starting Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk already.

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

