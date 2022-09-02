More wet weather on the way as storms expected this weekend

The rain this week has been a beautiful sight and more wet weather is on the way.

Meteorologist Zack Shields and the rest of the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team are tracking another slow-moving front and low-pressure system that will stall out in Texas.

The next round of scattered storms will begin to show up this evening. They will form along the front and the steering flow will push them into Central Texas.

The coverage and intensity of the rain will increase this weekend.

The rain will happen mainly during the afternoon hours.

With all the moisture in place and the slow-moving nature of the storms, rain totals could climb to 1 to 2". This may lead to localized flooding.

