2022 Midterm Elections: Austin City Council races

Five districts are electing a council member to the Austin City Council in the 2022 midterm elections.

Of those five districts, only two have an incumbent running for reelection: District 1's Natasha Harper-Madison and District 8's Paige Ellis.

Districts 3, 5, and 9 will be represented by a new person as Sabino "Pio" Renteria, Ann Kitchen, and Kathie Tovo, respectively, are all unable to run again due to term limits.

Below is a look at the districts and who's running. Click on the candidate's name to get more information.

District 1

Misael D. Ramos

Clinton Rarey

Melonie House-Dixon

Natasha Harper-Madison

District 3

José Velásquez

Daniela Silva

Gavino Fernandez, Jr.

José Noé Elías

Yvonne Weldon

Esala Wueschner

District 5

Ryan Alter

Bill Welch

Ken Craig

Stephanie Bazan

Aaron Velazquez Webman

Brian Anderson II

District 8

Paige Ellis

Richard Smith

Antonio D. Ross

Kimberly P. Hawkins

District 9

Zena Mitchell

Zohaib "Zo" Qadri

Greg Smith

Joah Spearman

Kym Olson

Ben Leffler

Linda Guerrero

Tom Wald