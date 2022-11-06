2022 Midterm Elections: Austin City Council races
AUSTIN, Texas - Five districts are electing a council member to the Austin City Council in the 2022 midterm elections.
Of those five districts, only two have an incumbent running for reelection: District 1's Natasha Harper-Madison and District 8's Paige Ellis.
Districts 3, 5, and 9 will be represented by a new person as Sabino "Pio" Renteria, Ann Kitchen, and Kathie Tovo, respectively, are all unable to run again due to term limits.
Below is a look at the districts and who's running. Click on the candidate's name to get more information.