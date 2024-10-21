Texans line up to cast their votes on first day of early voting

The brief Early voting in Texas started on Monday, Oct. 21. Some polling locations across Travis County are busier than others. There are 42 polling sites in Travis County.



Early voting started in Texas on Monday. Texans lined up and cast their votes at the ballot box.

Tyler Webster is one of those early voters.

"The line had two people in front of it for me, so however it was packed in there, every booth was full, but they had a good system of getting us in and out pretty quickly," said Tyler Webster, an early voter. "I actually have time to still go get lunch."

Webster voted at the Austin Public Library - Carver Branch in East Austin.

Drannen Love is another early voter who said he had a smooth experience there.

"No line whatsoever," said Drannen Love. "A nice little walk over here, couldn't be easier."

MORE STORIES:

However, some locations were busier than others.

Roy Waley voted early at Ben Hur Shriners in North Austin, where a line of people stretched outside the building.

"I finally decided to wait in that long line and vote because the other two times I was here today, the line was around the building, which is very encouraging," said Roy Waley.

There are 42 polling sites in Travis County, which are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

"I think we're going to have one of the biggest turnouts of voters that we've ever seen," said Webster. "I think a lot of that says about the polarizing viewpoints we have in our two parties."

Voters stopped on their way out and shared a message of encouragement about how every selection is important, not just the race for president.

"I think it's important to, like, look at your local action first and then like vote up from there because you got to change what's going on in your backyard before, you know, you change," said Love.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 25.

"Early voting is today, so get out of the way, you know, I don't have to worry about it anymore," said Webster.

For in-person early voting, all you need is your ID, and your assigned polling location is based on where you live. Early voting goes through November 1st. Election day is on Tuesday, November 5th.