2022 Midterm Elections: Texas State Senator races

The Texas Senate is the upper house of the Texas State Legislature and has 31 members.

All seats are up for election this year.

Below is a look at some candidates in the Central Texas area.

State Senator, District 14

Sarah Eckhardt (D)

Steven E. Haskett (L)

State Senator, District 21

Julie Dahlberg (R)

Judith Zaffirini (D)

Arthur DiBianca (L)

State Senator, District 25

Donna Campbell (R)

Robert Walsh (D)

State Senator, District 5

Charles Schwertner (R)

Tommy Estes (L)

State Senator, District 24

Pete Flores (R)

Kathy Jones-Hospod (D)