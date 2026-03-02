2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas' 31st Congressional District

The Brief The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3 Here are the candidates running for Texas' 31st Congressional District in the U.S. House



U.S. Congressman John Carter is in a bitter primary race for re-election.

He currently holds the seat for Texas' 31st Congressional District in the U.S. House.

This district includes communities across Central Texas such as Round Rock, Pflugerville, Killeen, Temple, Belton, Georgetown, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Llano, San Saba, and surrounding areas.

What we know:

Carter is running for his 12th term in office, having been in it since 2003.

Some of his Republican challengers include Valentina Gomez and Vince Offer, who has filed as Offer Vince Shlomi.

Gomez has been in arguments in person and on social media with Williamson County Republican Party members, even getting barred from attending party events.

Shlomi is better known as the "ShamWow guy." Shlomi has promised to "soak up the swamp, clean the House, and pick up those liberal tears."

Carter, 84, has served in Congress for two decades and his opponents have criticized his age. He has focused his campaign on his record helping rural Texas communities.

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

How do I find my voting poll?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.