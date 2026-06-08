Lawyer who defended Paxton at impeachment trial backs Talarico

The Brief Dan Cogdell, a lawyer who has represented Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the past, has endorsed Paxton’s opponent in the upcoming U.S. Senate race. Cogdell was part of the team of lawyers who defended Paxton at his impeachment trial in 2023. Other lawyers who were part of Paxton’s impeachment defense team say they aren’t surprised by Cogdell’s endorsement.



A lawyer who defended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during his impeachment trial three years ago has backed Paxton’s opponent in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

What we know:

Paxton is the Republican nominee for Senate and faces Democrat state Rep. James Talarico in the general election in November.

In a video posted Monday morning on Talarico’s campaign account on X, attorney Dan Cogdell said he’s backing Talarico.

"I defended Ken Paxton for years in the impeachment trial and in state criminal cases," Cogdell said while chatting with Talarico. "But in my view, respectfully, I think Ken has lost sight of his core mission, which is to represent the people of Texas."

The other side:

Other members of Paxton’s impeachment defense team took to X, as well, saying they aren’t surprised by Cogdell’s endorsement.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said Cogdell was one of 20 lawyers on the team.

"Mr. Cogdell is a life-long Democrat," Buzbee wrote.

"I firmly support AG Paxton for US Senate," he added.

State Rep. Mitch Little, who represents District 65 and was also part of Paxton’s defense team, expressed love for Cogdell but described him as a Democrat who doesn’t vote very much.

"This impeachment defense lawyer is 100% behind Ken Paxton," Little wrote.

The backstory:

Paxton won the Republican nomination during runoff with incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

A poll conducted by Texas Public Opinion Research and released just after Paxton’s runoff victory showed Talarico held a three-point lead over Paxton in a survey of more than 1,600 likely voters.