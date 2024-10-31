Election 2024: Lockhart, Bastrop residents to vote on decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession

The Brief Bastrop and Lockhart residents are voting on propositions that would decriminalize low-level marijuana possession Marijuana advocates say the arrests are a waste of taxpayer dollars



Residents in Bastrop and Lockhart are voting on propositions that would decriminalize low-level marijuana possession.

Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga are leading efforts to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession.

"There are so many people who really are so ready to see this. This is also about civil engagement and helping people to be empowered to have a voice in their community and so the people here know that they can impact the way that policies impact them," says Lockhart Freedom Act Campaign Director Elle Cross.

In Lockhart, a petition under the Lockhart Freedom Act gained more than 900 signatures, taking at least 10% of qualified voters to get Proposition A on the ballot.

"This is a really important election because, for the first time ever in Lockhart, they will be able to vote on a charter amendment to decriminalize low level marijuana there in the city and this is a first-time grassroots initiative that allows Lockhart voters to really have a say in where their tax dollars are being allocated," says Cross.

In Bastrop, another petition to decriminalize marijuana gained more than 600 signatures, placing Proposition M on the November ballot.

The organizations have played a role in getting similar policies passed in other Texas cities, like Austin, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin, and Denton.

"I don’t think that there should be any form of punishment for making the decision on your own as a grown adult to use marijuana, whether that be for your health or whether that be recreationally, you shouldn't have to fear punishment for that," says Cross.

Marijuana advocates say the arrests are a waste of taxpayer dollars.

"On election night we will be waiting for those results and hoping to see that it has been democratically supported in favor of decriminalization," says Cross.

Advocates believe this will keep those found in possession of marijuana out of jail, reduce racially-biased policing, and save millions in public funding.