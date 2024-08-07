Lockhart voters to decide on marijuana enforcement this fall

Voters in Lockhart will get a chance to decide on marijuana enforcement this fall.

The Lockhart City Council says the proposition, also known as the Lockhart Freedom Act, will be on the November ballot.

It would de-prioritize arrests and prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana possession offenses.

Under Texas law, misdemeanor marijuana possession is for those with fewer than four ounces.

During Tuesday's meeting, opponents argued that the charter amendment does not address other issues surrounding drugs.

Supporters say the measure will help keep people out of jail for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

Organizations behind the push to put it up for a vote were not totally pleased.

The city wanted to break up the proposal into 13 different pieces and have voters decide on each portion.

Organizers were worried the language voters would face would be "too long and confusing."

"You're not allowed to confuse the voters. The Texas Supreme Court has been really clear about ballot language. You cannot confuse the voters," said one person who spoke during the meeting.

A compromise was reached between the city attorney and organizers to have a shorter, but still multipage version of the charter amendment.

Lockhart City Council voted 6-1 to put the measure on the ballot. The entire measure will be decided this November by a single vote.

Other Central Texas cities have had similar measures in Austin, Elgin and San Marcos.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued those cities, criticizing them for not enforcing a state law.

A judge later dismissed that lawsuit.