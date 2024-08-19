Expand / Collapse search

Bastrop voters to decide on marijuana decriminalization in November

Published  August 19, 2024 9:34pm CDT
Cannabis
Decriminalizing marijuana in Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas - Decriminalizing marijuana is officially on the November ballot in Bastrop.

Decriminalization would apply to people caught with four ounces or less of marijuana. It would de-prioritize arrests and prosecution of low-level possession offenses.

Voters in Bastrop gathered petition signatures that were certified by the city. 

Other cities to put a similar petition on the ballot include Lockhart and Dallas.

Austin, San Marcos and Elgin already have a similar ordinance in place.