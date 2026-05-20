GOP Texas attorney general candidates push on despite no Trump endorsement

The Brief The GOP Texas attorney general race is heating up Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy both delivered messages to their supporters this week



We are in the middle of early voting for the runoff elections, and the battle for the Republican nomination for attorney general is heating up.

What they're saying:

Congressman Chip Roy spent Wednesday morning with members of the Austin Police Association. He came to show support for those wearing the badge and to voice his support for legislative proposals that are focused on liberal district attorneys.

"This is not the same as federalism. Like some people talk about it and say, well, you know, you don't like the federal government reaching into Texas. Yeah, true. Do I want Austin micromanaging the rest of the state? I do not. But do I think the state has the legal ability? And frankly, I think it's a moral duty. To make sure that the entire state of Texas is safe for its people? Yes, I do," said Roy.

Congressman Roy is in a runoff for the GOP Attorney General nomination with state senator Mayes Middleton. The Galveston Republican has also been busy making campaign stops and rallying his supporters.

"You got to go earn this. You got go fight for it. And I am never retreating from Washington DC because I'm never going to Washington DC. I have always known the fight is here. And the most important thing in this race and as attorney general, the number one thing is defeating the left," said Middleton.

Both candidates are considered staunch conservatives, but neither was included in President Trump's Tuesday endorsement of current AG Ken Paxton.

President Trump Wednesday morning defended his endorsement of Ken Paxton for the Texas GOP Senate nomination. He made the pick despite recent polls that show Paxton is trailing Democratic nominee James Talarico.

The Paxton endorsement is an example of how the GOP Senate runoff between Paxton and incumbent John Cornyn continues to suck the political air out of all the other runoff races.

FOX 7 asked Roy and Middleton if they were disappointed.

"Well, like I would be honored to have the president's endorsement, his endorsement in this race here. And look, I'm the pro-Trump candidate," said Middleton.

Roy also took the presidential pass in stride when asked if he was disappointed no official endorsement had been made in his race.

"We've had a lot of great conversations about this race. The president is an engaged guy across the country, but he's been focusing predominantly on federal races," said Roy.

Middleton’s campaign has accused Roy of not being a true Trump supporter, citing what the Congressman did and didn’t after Trump’s first-term House Impeachment vote. Roy responded by saying the President knows he is a great ally.

"I've delivered on the Big, Beautiful Bill. I'm leading his favorite piece of legislation in his words, the Save America Act. I'm the author of that," said Roy.

"And we're delivering a message that's resonating that you ought to have a real lawyer as your attorney general. Somebody who's been in court, prosecuted bad guys. Been, the first assistant attorney general run complex litigation not effectively manage your family royalties, never having been in court," said Roy.

Middleton’s message is also how he is a different kind of conservative than Roy.

"And look, every vote's going to count. We know turnout is lower in a runoff than it is in the March 3 primary. But the same things that I'm doing. They got me in first place on March 3. I'm going now. And I will make sure that I protect and defend our great state. And I say this as well, a lazy campaigner turns into a lazy elected official."

The other side:

Texas Democrats are also having a contentious runoff for their AG nomination.

Joe Jaworski, the former mayor of Galveston, and state Senator Nathan Johnson, who is from the DFW Metroplex, have taken a few political and personal shots at each other.