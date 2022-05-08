Granger ISD voters approve $44M bond election to address growth

Voters in Granger ISD have approved a $44 million bond to help address the district's growth and aging facilities.

The district says it is expected to at least double its student population within ten years

The bond that passed with nearly 60% of the vote includes:

New secondary high school campus

Baseball field

Softball field

New football stadium with a track, weight room and field house

Purchase of additional land

Purchase of buses

Renovations and upgrades to the existing elementary campus

With voter authorization to sell up to $44 million in bonds, the District says it plans to sell bonds in several increments over the next several years to schedule purchases as the taxable assessed values grow.

"Our first priority will be to address space for our academic programs," says Superintendent Jeni Neatherlin in a release, adding that the District will begin with building the new high school on the land purchased off FM 971 between County Roads 348 and 349. "We want to be proactive about the growth we know is coming and have spaces ready before our campuses reach their functional capacity limits."

The estimated maximum tax impact of the bond proposal is 35 cents for a total tax rate of $1.26 (per $100 property valuation). Granger ISD property taxes for citizens aged 65 or older will not be as long as a homestead and over 65-exemption application have been filed with the Williamson County Appraisal District, says the district.