Hays County early voting locations, hours

Early voting is underway in Hays County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. There is no early voting on Sunday, April 27. Election Day is May 3.



Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.

There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Hays County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Friday, April 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hays County Early Voting Locations

San Marcos: Hays County Elections Office, 120 Stagecoach Trail

Kyle: HCISD Academic Support Center, 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Buda: Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School, 300 North San Marcos Street

Wimberly: Wimberly Community Center - Blanco Room, 14068 Ranch Road 12

Wimberly: Texan Academy at Scudder, 400 Green Acres Drive

Dripping Springs: Drippings Springs ISD Center for Learning and Leadership, 300 Sportsplex Drive

Dripping Springs: Patriots' Hall of Dripping Springs, 231 Patriots' Hall Boulevard

Hays County Sample Ballot

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.