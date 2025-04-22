Hays County early voting locations, hours
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.
There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.
Hays County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, April 22-Friday, April 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hays County Early Voting Locations
- San Marcos: Hays County Elections Office, 120 Stagecoach Trail
- Kyle: HCISD Academic Support Center, 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road
- Buda: Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School, 300 North San Marcos Street
- Wimberly: Wimberly Community Center - Blanco Room, 14068 Ranch Road 12
- Wimberly: Texan Academy at Scudder, 400 Green Acres Drive
- Dripping Springs: Drippings Springs ISD Center for Learning and Leadership, 300 Sportsplex Drive
- Dripping Springs: Patriots' Hall of Dripping Springs, 231 Patriots' Hall Boulevard
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Hays County Election Office.