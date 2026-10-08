Hinojosa, Abbott split Texas voters in latest governor’s poll

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The Brief Democrat Gina Hinojosa leads Gov. Greg Abbott 48%-47% in a new YouGov poll, within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. Hinojosa leads among voters under 45, while Abbott holds an advantage among voters 45 and older. Women favor Hinojosa, while men favor Abbott. The poll surveyed 3,625 registered Texas voters from Sept. 28-Oct. 5. Both parties were viewed unfavorably, and 56% disapproved of President Donald Trump’s job performance.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa are statistically tied in the race to become the state's next governor, according to a new YouGov poll.

By the numbers:

The poll shows Hinojosa with a 48% to 47% lead over Abbott, within the poll's 3% margin of error. Another 5% of those voters said they remain undecided on the contest and 1% said they were voting for someone else.

Who supports each candidate?

Dig deeper:

Support for the candidates is split among the four age demographics sampled by the poll.

Hinojosa leads 64% to 30% among voters ages 18–29 and 58% to 34% among voters ages 30–44. Abbott has the edge 50% to 44% among voters ages 45–64 and 61% to 36% among voters ages 65 and above.

Men are more likely to support Abbott, 52% to 42%, while women support Hinojosa, 52% to 42%.

How do Texans view Democrats and Republicans, Trump?

Big picture view:

Voters were asked their overall feelings about the Democratic and Republican parties and both were viewed unfavorably.

Two-thirds of those polled had a neutral or worse view of the Democratic Party, with 11% holding a neutral opinion, 12% viewing the party as somewhat unfavorable and 44% saying they held a very unfavorable opinion of the party. Just 15% of those asked said they held a "very favorable" view of the Democratic Party.

On the Republican side, 43% said they viewed the party as "very unfavorable," while 10% said their views were "somewhat unfavorable" and 6% held a neutral view. More voters (22%) viewed the party as "very favorable" compared to Democrats.

Texans were split on their opinion of Donald Trump's handling of the presidency, with 44% approving of the job he's doing and 56% saying they disapprove.

The YouGov poll was conducted between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 and polled 3,625 registered Texas voters and has a 3% margin of error.