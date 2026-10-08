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Hinojosa, Abbott split Texas voters in latest governor’s poll

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published October 8, 2026 12:33 PM CDT
Published October 8, 2026 12:33 PM CDT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (right). article

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (right). (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Democrat Gina Hinojosa leads Gov. Greg Abbott 48%-47% in a new YouGov poll, within the poll’s 3-point margin of error.
    • Hinojosa leads among voters under 45, while Abbott holds an advantage among voters 45 and older. Women favor Hinojosa, while men favor Abbott.
    • The poll surveyed 3,625 registered Texas voters from Sept. 28-Oct. 5. Both parties were viewed unfavorably, and 56% disapproved of President Donald Trump’s job performance.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa are statistically tied in the race to become the state's next governor, according to a new YouGov poll.

By the numbers:

The poll shows Hinojosa with a 48% to 47% lead over Abbott, within the poll's 3% margin of error. Another 5% of those voters said they remain undecided on the contest and 1% said they were voting for someone else.

Who supports each candidate?

Dig deeper:

Support for the candidates is split among the four age demographics sampled by the poll.

Hinojosa leads 64% to 30% among voters ages 18–29 and 58% to 34% among voters ages 30–44. Abbott has the edge 50% to 44% among voters ages 45–64 and 61% to 36% among voters ages 65 and above.

Men are more likely to support Abbott, 52% to 42%, while women support Hinojosa, 52% to 42%.

How do Texans view Democrats and Republicans, Trump?

Big picture view:

Voters were asked their overall feelings about the Democratic and Republican parties and both were viewed unfavorably. 

Two-thirds of those polled had a neutral or worse view of the Democratic Party, with 11% holding a neutral opinion, 12% viewing the party as somewhat unfavorable and 44% saying they held a very unfavorable opinion of the party. Just 15% of those asked said they held a "very favorable" view of the Democratic Party.

On the Republican side, 43% said they viewed the party as "very unfavorable," while 10% said their views were "somewhat unfavorable" and 6% held a neutral view. More voters (22%) viewed the party as "very favorable" compared to Democrats.

Texans were split on their opinion of Donald Trump's handling of the presidency, with 44% approving of the job he's doing and 56% saying they disapprove.

The YouGov poll was conducted between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 and polled 3,625 registered Texas voters and has a 3% margin of error.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a YouGov poll conducted between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 and polled 3,625 registered Texas voters and has a 3% margin of error.

TexasTexas PoliticsPolitics2026 ElectionsGreg Abbott