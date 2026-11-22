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The Brief A 59-year-old man was arrested after allegedly locking a tow truck driver inside a Bexar County property and shooting out the truck's tires during a repossession. Deputies say Roland Imming closed the property gate to trap the truck before firing multiple shotgun blasts into its tires while the driver was inside the cab. No injuries were reported, and Imming was booked into jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.



A 59-year-old man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities say he locked a tow truck driver inside a Bexar County property and shot out the truck's tires with a shotgun during a repossession.

Man shoots tow truck tires during repo

What we know:

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 to a report of a shooting in the 20000 block of Silver Wing Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they found a tow truck with a white pickup loaded onto its flatbed and two flat tires on the driver's side.

Investigators determined the tow truck driver was carrying out a lawful repossession of the pickup when Roland Imming, 59, intervened. Authorities allege Imming closed the property gate to keep the tow truck from leaving and then fired multiple shotgun blasts into the vehicle's driver's-side tires while the driver was still inside the cab.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies took Imming into custody at the scene and booked him into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. He faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, hindering secured creditors, criminal mischief and unlawful restraint.

What they're saying:

"Violence is never the answer to resolving a dispute, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will investigate all crimes to the fullest, and offenders will be held accountable for their actions," the agency said in a statement.