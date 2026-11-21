The Brief Construction on Austin’s William Cannon Drive corridor project has been pushed from October 2026 to spring 2027, backing up morning traffic up to two miles. Officials cite utility conflicts, weather, nearby development, and consultant design issues, while Council Member Vanessa Fuentes pushes for consultant reimbursement. How much the delays will add to the project’s final cost has not yet been determined.



Morning commuters along William Cannon Drive near McKinney Falls Parkway say construction bottlenecks are regularly backing up traffic for up to two miles — and with the project’s completion date pushed back by months, city leaders are demanding answers.

The William Cannon Drive Corridor Project promises Southeast Austin drivers new traffic signals, additional lanes, and a renovated bridge.

Delays cause frustration

Timeline:

Originally slated to wrap up in October 2026, completion has now been delayed until spring 2027.

For Austin City Council Member representing District 2, Vanessa Fuentes, the prolonged timeline has exhausted local patience.

"Our community is fed up," Fuentes said. "They're tired of the delays, and they're tired of this construction just taking way too long."

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Differing views on the roadway

The other side:

Not every neighborhood resident is frustrated with the pace of the work. Darrell Lofton, a construction worker who has lived in the area for 30 years, believes the project is moving along safely and points to driver impatience as a major factor behind the gridlock.

"A lot of those people — they get frustrated with the traffic backed up — is the reason the traffic is backed up," Lofton said. "Slow down, let a car in, let the car pass you. When the road's going, slow down. Go one, take one."

Lofton added that maintaining a safe work zone matters more than speed: "Ain't been a bunch of accidents, that's always a plus. None of the workers have been killed that I know of — that's a plus."

In Lofton’s view, the real culprit slowing down crews is the rapid pace of surrounding commercial and residential growth.

"Every new car slows them down. Every new development adds new cars," he said. "Just put a moratorium on building anything until you get the roads fixed. They ain't gonna do that 'cause that kills tax money."

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What's behind the delays

Dig deeper:

City officials told FOX 7 Austin that the corridor project has encountered numerous challenges tied to the complex installation.

In a statement, Austin Transportation and Public Works said, "The William Cannon Drive corridor project has encountered numerous challenges throughout construction of this complex installation. A utility bridge and a vehicular bridge are being constructed over Marble Creek, along with several large diameter waterlines. Additional obstacles, coordination and conflicts have created further disruption throughout the timeline of construction activities including unknown underground utilities within the McKinney Falls Parkway intersection, numerous private developments constructing adjacent to the construction limits, as well as a significant amount of rainfall throughout the year."

According to Fuentes, the setbacks stem from consultant design deficiencies — including a waterline failure — alongside specialized infrastructure requirements, nearby private development, and weather impacts.

"I'm a big believer that the city of Austin can and should be delivering these projects on time and under budget, and so what happened here in Southeast Austin is unacceptable," Fuentes said.

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City plans to seek financial reimbursement

What's next:

To prevent similar setbacks in the future, Fuentes said the city plans to hold regular meetings with the contractor, improve coordination across city departments, and pursue financial reimbursement from the project consultant.

"A financial reimbursement for the delays — that's a big part of ensuring that when we ask voters to approve bond dollars to construct these projects, when we've spent city dollars toward these projects, that it's important that our community gets the value from those dollars," Fuentes said.

As for how much the delays have added to the project's price tag, Austin Transportation and Public Works told FOX 7 that discussions regarding the delays are ongoing and associated costs have not yet been finalized.

What you can do:

Residents can see the completed projects and keep up to date with the construction status by clicking here.