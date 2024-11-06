How did Central Texas' U.S. Senate votes compare to previous elections?

The Brief Ted Cruz defeated Colin Allred Tuesday night to be reelected to the U.S. Senate. Cruz's performance in Central Texas improved compared to 2018. Cruz did not do as well as Donald Trump in those counties.



Ted Cruz won reelection to the U.S. Senate Tuesday night, dispatching Democratic challenger Colin Allred.

While Cruz would eventually claim a nearly 9-point victory in the statewide results, it still was less than Donald Trump's margin of victory in the state.

The President-elect carried the Lone Star State by nearly 14 points en route to winning Tuesday's presidential election.

Cruz also under performed compared to Trump in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties.

The reelected Senator did improve on his 2018 showings in Travis and Hays counties while staying basically steady with 2018 in Williamson County.

Cruz's 27.19 percent of the vote in Travis County is a nearly 3-point improvement from his 2018 contest with Beto O'Rourke. He improved by almost two points in Hays County. While he lost some percentage of the vote in Williamson County, the margin of defeat was less than in the 2018 campaign.

Cruz also under performed in all three counties compared to his Senate counterpart, John Cornyn.

Cornyn outperformed Trump in all three counties during the 2020 election.