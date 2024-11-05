Incumbent Greg Casar wins Texas' 35th Congressional District

The Brief Congressman Greg Casar has won a second term in office, defeating Republican Steven Wright. Casar has said he plans to run to become the new chair of the House Progressive Caucus.



Incumbent Greg Casar will be back in Congress for his second term after beating Republican Steven Wright in the general election for the Texas U.S. House District 35 seat.

A labor organizer and son of Mexican immigrants, Casar was sworn into office in January 2023 and serves as the Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Prior to being elected to Congress, he served on the Austin City Council for seven years.

Casar has said he plans to run for chair of the House Progressive Caucus.

Casar held a rally with progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) to encourage Texans to register to vote.

The Congressman says he hopes to push for automatic voter registration in his new term.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar represents Texas’s 35th Congressional District which runs down I-35 from East Austin to Hays County to the west side of San Antonio.

