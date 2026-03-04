The Brief State Rep. James Talarico won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Talarico will face the winner of the runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. No Democrat has won a statewide race in Texas since 1994.



State Rep. James Talarico has won the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. Senate.

Talarico wins Senate nomination

Talarico defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and businessman Ahmad Hassan in a heated Democratic primary Tuesday night.

He came away with about 53% of the vote, just a few points ahead of U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, of Dallas. He and Crockett fought a hard battle in the primary, both riding the waves of their huge online presences.

The race was not called until after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

After the race was called, Talarico issued a statement.

"We’re about to take back Texas," it read.

Republican opponent

Talarico will challenge the winner of a Republican runoff election in May, after no candidate secured a nomination Tuesday night.

Sen. John Cornyn and Texas AG Ken Paxton will face off to decide the November candidate.

Race expenses

By the numbers:

Combined with the Republican primary, the 2026 Texas Senate primaries were the most expensive Senate primaries in U.S. history with more than $64 million being spent on political advertising in favor of incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Talarico raised millions within weeks of joining the race last year, reportedly breaking fundraising records. After his most recent stint of online fame, he reported another spike in funding.

Who is James Talarico?

State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, speaks during a Texas primary election night event at Emo's Austin in Austin, Texas, US, early on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. US Senator John Cornyn and Texas Attorney Expand

Talarico made it into the public eye in recent years by way of social media, with clips of the state lawmaker at the dais going viral due to his composed speeches and sleek responses.

The Presbyterian seminarian has garnered widespread attention for combining a desire to bring Christianity back across the political aisle with an equal wish to keep it out of state and federal regulation. Despite clinging to Christian values in his personal life, Talarico has opposed state laws to instill religious rules in public school children.

Most recently, he went viral because of a controversy surrounding "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in which the FCC threatened to launch an equal time investigation into the show, prompting Talarico to appear for an interview with the host on YouTube weeks before the primary.