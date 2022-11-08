LIVE Election Day updates: Central Texans head to the polls

Election Day has arrived and voters in Central Texas and across the country are heading to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections.

In Texas, all eyes are on the big statewide races as Texans vote for the next governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

People in Austin will be choosing a new mayor and some new city council members.

There are also nearly $4.24 billion in school bonds on the ballot.

There's plenty of information on what you need to know before you get to the polls and what you should do if you see any issues.

Below are links to specific county election sites that will provide information on various wait times at polling locations.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be able to vote.

Several school districts, like Austin ISD, Lago Vista ISD, and Leander ISD, all have the day off for students.

LIVE ELECTION DAY BLOG