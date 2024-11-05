Lloyd Doggett wins re-election for Texas' 37th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old Doggett has been in Congress since 1989. He was the first Democrat in Congress to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign after the president's poor debate performance.

But Doggett did not immediately rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. He instead called for an open convention to consider other candidates. He later threw his support behind Harris.

The Associated Press declared Doggett the winner at 8:24 p.m. EST.

In the 2024 general election, he defeated Republican Jenny Garcia Sharon and Libertarian Girih Altekar.

Rep. Doggett serves as Ranking Member of the Health Subcommittee on the House Ways & Means Committee. Doggett also serves on the Ways and Means Tax Subcommittee, the Joint Committee on Taxation, and the House Budget Committee.

Texas' 37th Congressional District includes Austin and parts of Travis and Williamson County.

