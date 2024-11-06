Voters decide fate of Round Rock ISD bond propositions

The Brief Round Rock ISD was seeking funding through four bond propositions Two of the propositions cover upgrading facilities and technology in the district The others would upgrade the district's athletic facilities and fine arts programs.



Voters in Round Rock on Tuesday were asked to consider four bond propositions that would bring nearly $1 billion in funding to address upgrades and needs in Round Rock Independent School District.

District trustees said the money would go towards replacing instructional technology, HVAC units and other aging systems.

Trustees voted to add the measures to the ballot in August.

Proposition A

Proposition A would allocate $798.3 million for schools to repair aging air conditioning systems, roofing, electrical and plumbing systems. The funding would also be used to refresh older facilities with new paint, ceiling tiles and flooring.

Funding from this proposition would also go towards the purchase of new buses and to purchase and furnish a new building dedicated to career and technical education for all students.

RESULT: PASS

Proposition B

Proposition B would allocate $125.3 million to update technology across the district network. The funding would support increased speed, connectivity, reliability and security of the district network.

RESULT: PASS

Proposition C

Proposition C would allocate $8.6 million to the district's fine arts programs. The money would go towards things like upgrading stage lighting and sound systems.

RESULT: PASS

Proposition D

Proposition D would allocate $65.9 million towards upgrading locker rooms, lighting and scoreboards at existing district athletic facilities. The money would also be used to add artificial turf to competition fields.

Proposition D includes funding for the construction of a standalone multipurpose athletic facility for use across the district.

RESULT: FAIL