Trump says he’ll endorse Texas Senate candidate ‘soon’

After staying out of the Republican U.S. Senate primary, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’ll weigh in "soon."

Incumbent Texas Sen. John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton advanced to a runoff during Tuesday’s primary after neither candidate broke the 50% threshold.

Trump touted the qualities of both Cornyn and Paxton during a stop in Corpus Christi last week, but stopped short of backing either of them.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (left) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (right) speak to supporters after the Texas Primary on March 3, 2026. (Getty Images)

What they're saying:

In a Truth Social post Wednesday, the president seemed to express frustration with the fact that the Republicans will need a May 26 runoff to settle on a candidate.

"The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers (the HIGHEST vote ever recorded, by far!!!), cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer," Trump wrote. "IT MUST STOP NOW!"

Trump said the Republicans need to focus on beating state Sen. James Talarico, who defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Tuesday to secure the Democratic nomination for the general election in November.

The president said he is confident that an endorsement from him for either candidate would tip the scales in the Republicans' favor.

"I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!" Trump wrote.

Dig deeper:

The Senate primary was already among the most expensive in history, with more money likely being spent by both Cornyn and Paxton during the twelve weeks leading up to the runoff.