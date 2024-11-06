The Brief Republican Wes Virdell wins in Texas House District 53 Virdell replaces outgoing Rep. Andrew Murr, who led the investigation into Attorney General Ken Paxton. Virdell beat out Democrat Joe Herrera and Libertarian Brian Holk.



Republican Wes Virdell has won election to become the next representative in Texas House District 53.

Virdell defeated Democrat Joe Herrera and Libertarian Brian Holk on Tuesday night to claim the seat left by outgoing Rep. Andrew Murr.

Virdell lost to Murr in the 2022 primaries.

Herrera was defeated by Murr in the 2022 general election.

Related article

Murr announced in 2023 he would not seek reelection for a sixth term. As chair of the House investigative committee, Murr led the investigation into Attorney General Ken Paxton that led to his impeachment and eventual acquittal.

Virdell was endorsed by Paxton in the primary.

Murr was also among the 21 Republicans who voted to pull education savings accounts from an education bill.

Texas House District 53 covers Bandera, Crane, Crockett, Edwards, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Pecos, Real, Scheicher, Sutton and Upton counties.

More Election Coverage

FOX 7 Austin takes a look at key races across Texas. Click here.